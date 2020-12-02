STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Armie Hammer to play 'The Godfather' producer in series about making of film

Ruddy is on board the project and will serve as an executive producer on the 10-episode limited series at Paramount Plus.

Published: 02nd December 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Armie Hammer will play Albert S. Ruddy, who produced The Godfather, in a limited series about the making of the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola classic.

Titled The Offer, the series narrates the behind-the-scenes story of the making of the film, reports variety.com.

The series will focus on Ruddy's experience on the set of the epic mob drama. Ruddy is also on board the project and will serve as an executive producer on the 10-episode limited series at Paramount Plus.

Michael Tolkin writes and executive-produces The Offer.

Hammer has appeared in several TV shows in the past, including Gossip Girl, Reaper, and American Dad. He is best known for his film roles in The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name, J. Edgar, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and The Lone Ranger. His work in Call Me By Your Name earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2018.

