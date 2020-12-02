STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Korean Money Heist in the works

Netflix is all set to create a Korean version of its hit Spanish action thriller series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), with a production collaboration between BH Entertainment and Contents Zium.

Published: 02nd December 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Money Heist

By Express News Service

The Korean adaptation will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has previously helmed TV series like The Guest, Voice and Black. Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series My Holo Love and tvN series Psychopath Diary, are set to be the screenwriters for the 12-part show. 

The original show premiered in 2017, with a fifth and final part currently under production. Netflix says that more than 65 million households watched part of the fourth season (that is, the second part of the second season) in the four weeks after its release in April 2020.

“The international popularity of the Spanish series La Casa de Papel is proof that significant works based in different cultures and languages can be widely distributed by Netflix and loved by audiences worldwide,” the streaming company said in a statement.

