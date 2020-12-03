STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gal Gadot to lead new spy film series Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot has been signed to play the lead in upcoming Skydance spy film series Heart of Stone.

Published: 03rd December 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 02:04 PM

Gal Gadot (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Gal Gadot has been signed to play the lead in upcoming Skydance spy film series Heart of Stone. Tom Harper, who most recently helmed Amazon’s The Aeronauts, will direct the film, which is expected to launch a new franchise in the genre. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have penned the script for the film, which will be bankrolled by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. 

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps but several sources state that the studio aims to make a film akin to Mission: Impossible and James Bond franchises, starring a female character in the lead.  Gadot also produce the film along with her Pilot Wave producing partner Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. 

The actor currently awaits the release of her much-delayed superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, which will release theatrically and on streamer HBO Max on December 25.She is also part of the Kenneth Branagh-directed Death on the Nile, based on the Agatha Christie story.She recently finished shooting for Netflix’s Red Notice, the Rawson Thurber Marshall-directed heist drama which also features Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

