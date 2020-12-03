Jason Statham in talks to star in Small Dark Look

By Express News Service

Jason Statham is reportedly in talks to star in Small Dark Look, a crime drama helmed by Martin Zandvliet.The project, which was formerly named Body Cross, centers on a Russian mob in London. Initially, William Oldroyd was set to direct the film. Further plot details are currently kept under wraps, and the film has a script written by Steven Knight, who received an Academy Award nomination for Dirty Pretty Things. The film is produced by Paul Webster.

Statham last starred in 2018’s actioner The Meg, and alongside Dwayne Johnson in the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. Zandvliet made the Oscar-nominated foreign film Land of Mine, which was inspired by the story of German prisoners of war who were sent to clear land mines in Denmark after World War II.