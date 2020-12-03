Lionsgate Play launched in India

By Express News Service

Global network Starz has launched its independent OTT app ‘Lionsgate Play’ in India, offering two subscription models, Rs 699 for a year and Rs 99 per month. It will be available for download on Google Play, iOS and Amazon firestick.

The titles at launch include Love Life, a romantic anthology series starring Anna Kendrick; No Man’s Land, a Syrian civil war series; and The Goes Wrong Show, a comedy series with each episode having a different theme, including a period romance, spy thriller, a Deep South melodrama, and a Christmas fable.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate South Asia, added, “We will launch Indian originals in the coming months, featuring untold edgy urban stories from the best creative minds in the Indian film industry. We will also have partnerships with millennial stars like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Sanjana Sanghi.”