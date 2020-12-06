STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be neighbours in California

The property features three plots which are a combined four acres, and includes a South African Cape Dutch-style main building, a barn and a large lily pond.

Published: 06th December 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ellen Degeneres

American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her life partner Portia de Rossi will be neighbours with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after snapping up Dennis Miller's beautiful Montecito estate for USD 49 million, according to a report.

According to Page Six, the deal makes the compound one of the priciest ever sold in the area, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Comedian and political commentator Miller and his wife, Carolyn Espley-Miller, a former model, have lived on the estate since 2006.

As reported by Page Six, the property features three plots which are a combined four acres, and includes a South African Cape Dutch-style main building, a barn and a large lily pond.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are longtime property owners in the ritzy neighbourhood, having just sold a different home for USD 33.3 million.

Page Six has reported that Montecito's other newest denizens are Markle and Prince Harry.

