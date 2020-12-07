WATCH | New 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer focuses on Diana's humanity

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the release of the DC superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984' filmmaker Patty Jenkins on Sunday (local time) dropped a new trailer of the film.

According to Variety, the new teaser to the film features a down-to-earth Diana Prince just as much as her superhero alias.

The 60-second-long trailer revolves around the relationship between the characters of Captain Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and Diana along with Diana's life as the superhero.

Several clips show the two going on dates and dancing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The scenes have been juxtaposed with scenes featuring Diana as the Wonder Woman flying with her lasso in her hand.

"Diana, one day, you will become all that you dream of and more. Everything will be different. This world is not yet ready for all that you will do. You will become a legend," Variety quoted a voiceover from the trailer.

The trailer ends with Diana and Steve giving each other a loving glance as Diana rests her hand on Steve's hand.

The much-awaited film has secured a Christmas release date in several countries, while it will hit the Indian theatres a day early on December 24.

Produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Charles Roves, and Stephen Jones, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, in addition to Gadot. (ANI)