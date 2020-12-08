Extraction movie universe in works

By Express News Service

Netflix is working on a shared universe for Netflix’s action film Extraction. In a recent discussion, producers Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed that apart from the sequel we had earlier announced, there will be more from the franchise.

Joe says, “I’m still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters. So if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.”

Based on the Russos’ graphic novel Ciudad, which they created with Ande Parks and Fernando León González, Extraction starred Chris Hemsworth. The scripting for the sequel is already on and the film is expected to release in 2021.