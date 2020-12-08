STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Invincible: Amazon show brings on board Ezra Miller, Jon Hamm and Mahershala Ali

The upcoming animated adaptation of Invincible has roped in more prominent actors to its cast.

Amazon had previously announced Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons as the series leads, as well as Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton as supporting characters.

By Express News Service

The upcoming animated adaptation of Invincible has roped in more prominent actors to its cast. Ezra Miller, Jon Hamm, and Mahershala Ali are the new additions to the Amazon Prime superhero show.
Based on the comics of the same name co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible tells the story of Mark Grayson, a perfectly normal teenager whose father is a famous superhero.

In a recent panel as part of CCXP 2020, it was revealed that several actors will join the crew, in the likes of Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, and Mahershala Ali as TitanAmazon Prime recently released the first trailer of Invincible.

