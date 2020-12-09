STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alfred Molina returning as Dr Octopus in 'Spider-Man 3'

Apart from Molina, Jamie Foxx is also coming as Electro after playing the role in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2", which starred Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger.

Spiderman poster

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Alfred Molina is set to reprise his role as the antagonist Doctor Octopus in "Spider-Man 3", with Tom Holland in the title role.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, Molina has joined the cast as Otto Octavius, a path-breaking scientist-turned-eight-limbed villain who challenged Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2", which was released as the 2004 sequel to the director's 2002 movie.

The actor, whose credits include films "Frida", "The Da Vinci Code" and "Feud: Bette and Joan" series, was first rumoured to be part of the upcoming Marvel-Sony film late last month, when GWW reported the actor had been spotted on set.

In October, Foxx hinted in a since-deleted Instagram post that three different Spider-Men could appear in the movie.

"Spider-Man 3" will see Holland return in the lead along with director Jon Watts, who helmed "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

Sony Pictures is slated to release the film on December 17, 2021.

Benedict Cumberbatch will also reprise his Doctor Strange role and returning Spider-Man franchise stars are expected to include Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

Marvel and Sony had no comment on Molina's casting.

