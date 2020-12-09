STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kourtney Kardashian comes aboard 'She's All That' remake

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling is headlining the reboot, which will be directed by Mark Waters of 'Mean Girls' and 'Freaky Friday' fame.

Published: 09th December 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has announced that she will be making a guest appearance in upcoming movie "He's All That". The film is a gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie "She's All That", which featured Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook in the lead.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling is headlining the reboot, which will be directed by Mark Waters of "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday" fame. Taking to Instagram, Kardashian shared an photo of her reading the film's script. "studying @hesallthatmovie," she wrote in the caption.

The film's official Instagram account then reposted Kardashian's photo on its Instagram story and wrote, "Introducing Jessica Miles Torres". According to Variety, Kardashian has a cameo appearance in the movie.

However, more details of the character are not yet known. "He's All That" will follow an influencer (Rae) who attempts to turn a nerdy boy into prom king (Tanner Buchanan). R Lee Fleming, who penned the original, is also writing the remake, which will be produced by Andrew Panay and Jennifer Gibgot.

