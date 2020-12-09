Queen Latifah to headline Netflix’s 'End of the Road'

Actor Queen Latifah is set to play the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming thriller End of the Road.
Millicent Shelton, known for helming episodes for shows such as P-Valley, Insecure, The Walking Dead, Titans, and Black-ish, is attached to direct the film.
According to reports, David Loughery penned the screenplay based on an original draft by Christopher Moore.
The thriller follows a recently widowed, Brenda, who drives her family cross-country to start a new life after losing her job.
While isolated in the desert in New Mexico, the family must learn to fight back when they become targeted by a mysterious killer.
The film will be produced by Tracey Edmonds.