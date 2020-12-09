STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift donates USD 13,000 each to two women struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier this year, singer Taylor Swift gave several gifts of $3,000 each to fans who couldn't afford rent or were struggling to find work.

Published: 09th December 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift recently helped two women who have been struggling financially due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Nikki Cornwell, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Shelbie Selewski of Harrison Township, Michigan, were featured in an article about Americans who have been facing eviction, unemployment and struggling to pay their bills amid the crisis. Swift decided to help out by donating $13,000 to each, reports etonline.com.

Swift also left a personal message on each of the campaigns, sharing her love and support for the women.

"Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post," Swift wrote to Selewski's GoFundMe page.

​ALSO READ | Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music

"No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor."

On Cornwell's GoFundMe page, Swift wrote: "Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor."

Earlier this year, the singer gave several gifts of $3,000 each to fans who couldn't afford rent or were struggling to find work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Swift COVID 19 Pandemic Hollywood
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp