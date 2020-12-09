STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran actor Jeremy Irons joins Ridley Scott’s Gucci

Veteran actor Jeremy Irons has boarded the cast of Ridley Scott’s film about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Jeremy Irons (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Titled Gucci, the movie will feature pop star Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci’s grandson Maurizio Gucci. Reggiani was abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman.

She was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She got the nickname ‘Black Widow’ during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016.

Besides Gaga and Irons, actors Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney are also attached to the project. According to reports, Irons will essay the role of Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci. Driver will portray Maurizio.

The film, which hails from MGM, is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed”. Roberto Bentivegna is adapting the book for the big screen. The project will be produced by Scott Free Productions and Kevin Walsh.

