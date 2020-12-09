STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros CEO Ann Sarnoff defends studio's new hybrid release plan

Talking to CNBC, Sarnoff said the new release model is a response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Warner Bros

Warner Bros (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Ann Sarnoff, the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros, has defended the studio's new hybrid distribution model, under which the company will release its films both theatrically and on streamer HBO Max.

Last week, Warner Bros had announced that its entire slate of films for the year 2021 will premiere both in theatres and on HBO Max.

Among the films that are set to be available both theatrically and on HBO Max are big-budget tentpoles such as Denis Villeneuve''s "Dune", "The Suicide Squad", monster movie "Godzilla vs Kong", and Keanu Reeves-starrer "The Matrix 4".

Talking to CNBC, Sarnoff said the new release model is a response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "We've been trying to figure out the best way forward for the last eight months since we first went into lockdown with all our movies and television shows...So we thought this was the most kind of creative and win/win situation to bring them out not only in theatres, but simultaneously for 31 days on HBO Max so that people who don't have access to theatres in the US are able to see the movies and we're able to market them more fully because we're marketing on multiple distribution platforms," she said.

Sarnoff's statement came a day after filmmaker Christopher Nolan, whose latest film was released by the Warner Bros, slammed the studio for the new plan. The Warner Bros executive said when the studio released "Tenet" in the US in September, they realised that the movie's performance was quite different from how it was received overseas.

The movie raked in USD 60 millions, while in international markets, it earned over USD 300 million.

"The theatre were more open, more people went to them. It was really a little bit more like normal but what we've learned through 'Tenet' is the US is not quite ready yet to, to fully reopen and have full engagement of fans back into theatres, hence this new strategy. So, we'll look at a theatrical box office as well as how many people watch the movies on HBO Max, of course," Sarnoff said.

She also said that the hybrid release model is only meant for the year 2021. "It's a 2021 strategy and will as the year goes on, we'll revisit and work with the theatres and work with our talent and agents and see how 2022 is shaping up," Sarnoff added.

The studio's announcement came weeks days after it decided that Gal Gadot-starrer "Wonder Woman 1984", a sequel to 2017 blockbuster "Wonder Woman", will debut on HBO Max as well as movie theatres on Christmas.

Like "Wonder Woman 1984", the 17 films that Warner Bros plans to release in 2021 will be available to HBO Max subscribers for 31 days. After the one-month mark, the films will only play in theatres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ann Sarnoff Warner Bros HBO Max Warner Bros hybrid distribution
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp