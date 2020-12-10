STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes to headline Netflix show 'True Story'

The eight-episode show will examine the fall-out of a lost evening the two share that threatens to destroy Kid's career.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:29 PM

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are set to play brothers in Netflix's upcoming limited series "True Story".

The drama is being written and executive produced by "Narcos" and "Narcos: Mexico" showrunner Eric Newman, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The story focuses on a comedian named Kid (Hart), who reconnects with his  wayward older brother Carlton (Snipes) during a tour stop in Philadelphia.

The eight-episode show will examine the fall-out of a lost evening the two share that threatens to destroy Kid's career.

Charles Murray will serve as the showunner and executive producer.

Stephen Williams and Hanelle Culpepper will direct four episodes each of the series.

"I've never been more excited about an acting project in my career. I've always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing," Hart, who will also serve as an executive producer, said.

"Having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been unreal, nobody is ready for what this show is going to be," he added.

Newman hailed Hart and Snipes as a "dream team" for his project.

"Kevin Hart's career is one defined by courageous creative risks and Wesley Snipes is a legendary talent  together they are truly a dream team.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be working with these two. As always, I am grateful to Netflix for their continued support, as well as to Charles Murray, Stephen Williams, and Hanelle Culpepper for their creative partnership," he said.

