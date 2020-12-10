STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tara Miele to direct Carol Burnett biopic

The film, based on Burnett’s best selling memoir, Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story, will be adapted for the feature by Miele, reported Variety. 

Published: 10th December 2020 11:31 AM

Veteran actress Carol Burnett (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Writer-director Tara Miele, known for her work on superhero shows like Batwoman and Arrow, is set to direct the Carol Burnett biopic.Although the movie on the comedy legend was in development at Focus Featuares in 2019, it will now reportedly release on Apple as an original.

The film, based on Burnett’s best selling memoir, Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story, will be adapted for the feature by Miele, reported Variety. The book and subsequent film will track the ups and downs of Burnett’s life as a working mother, star and producer, as seen through the lens of her close relationship with daughter Carrie Hamilton. Grappling with a public addiction battle as a teen, Hamilton lived as a sober adult before dying of cancer at age of 38 in 2002.

One of the most celebrated names in comedy, Burnett is the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors (2003), the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2013) and a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award in (2015). She also has the Carol Burnett Award in her name and received the inaugural honour at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Burnett will produce with Tina Fey and Eric Gurian of Little Stranger, and Steven Rogers. Jeff Richmond is attached to executive produce for Little Stranger.Meanwhile, Miele’s Wander Darkly, starring Sienna Miller and Diego Luna, a time-bending mystery, will be available in select theatres and on-demand from Friday.

