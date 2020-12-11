STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies at 59 from COVID-19 complications

Kim won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival with his 2012 film “Pieta,” a brutal mother-and-son tale of revenge and redemption.

Published: 11th December 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Ki-duk

Chairman of jury Kim Ki-duk speaks during the opening ceremony of the 41st Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, who won the top award at the Venice Film Festival in 2012 but later faced allegations at home of trying to force an actress into shooting off-script sexual scenes while making another movie, has died in Latvia. He was 59.

The Baltic News Service cited Latvia-based Russian documentary filmmaker Vitaly Mansky, president of an international documentary film festival in Riga, as saying Kim died after falling ill with COVID-19. Mansky was not immediately reachable for comment.

Kim's death was indirectly confirmed by the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, which said that a “South Korean male in his 50s died while being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Latvia during the early hours of Dec. 11 local time.” It declined to identify the director due to privacy concerns.

Kim came to Latvia on Nov. 20 in order to buy a house in Jurmala, the country’s seaside resort near Riga, the capital, and apply for a residence permit, the Lithuanian public broadcaster said.

Kim won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival with his 2012 film “Pieta,” a brutal mother-and-son tale of revenge and redemption. He also won prizes for best director at festivals in Venice and Berlin, and grabbed another award at the 2011 Cannes festival for his movie “Arirang.”

While his movies often garnered critical acclaim, many moviegoers, especially women, considered them to be disturbing because of excessive violence and depictions of rape and castration.

A year after the Venice success, Kim faced the allegations at home, which he vaguely denied, saying there had been a misunderstanding. The actress dropped out and the movie, “Moebius,” a dark and violent story about an estranged family, was finished with a different actress.

Kim’s career in South Korea effectively ended in 2017-18 after three actresses made new accusations on investigative news show “PD’s Notebook,” which was broadcast on Korean public broadcaster MBC.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Riga was contacting the man’s family and offering help in arranging a funeral. The ministry said it cannot release specific details about the man to anyone who isn't family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kim ki Duk Korean cinema Pieta 3 Iron
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp