Disney reveals new dates for 'Free Guy', 'Death on the Nile' and others for 2021

Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer-starrer 'Free Guy', which was slated to hit the theatres in the US on December 11, will now release on May 2021.

Published: 12th December 2020 03:40 PM

Disney

Disney (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney Studios has updated its release calendar for the next couple of years, giving new dates for much-awaited movies such as "Free Guy", "Thor: Love & Thunder" and "The King's Man". Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer-starrer "Free Guy", which was slated to hit the theatres in the US on December 11, will now release on May 21, 2021, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney has also given a new date for "Death on the Nile", Kenneth Branagh's much-touted follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express". The film, starring Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, will debut in theatres on September 12, 2021.

"The King's Man", a prequel to Mathew Vaughn's "Kingsman" series, is moving back one month to March 12, 2021. On the Marvel front, Chris Hemsworth's "Thor: Love & Thunder" will bow out May 6, 2022, followed by "Black Panther 2" on July 8, 2022 and Brie Larson-starrer "Captain Marvel 2" on November 11, 2022.

From Pixar, "Encanto" will debut on November 24, 2021, with "Turning Red" bowing out on March 11, 2022 and "Toy Story" origins story "Lightyear", voice starring Chris Evans, releasing on June 17, 2022. Disney has also shared a date for Patty Jenkins' newly announced "Star Wars" movie "Rogue Squadron".

The film will release on December 22, 2023.

Comments

