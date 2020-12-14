STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patty Jenkins an actor's director: 'Wonder Woman 1984' star Chris Pine

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. (Photo | DC Entertainment/Warner Bros.)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hollywood star Chris Pine, who is returning to the DC Extended Universe with "Wonder Woman 1984", says he was excited to re-team with director Patty Jenkins as she had a perfect comeback planned for his Captain Steve Trevor in the upcoming superhero film.

The movie, slated to be released in India by Warner Bros on December 24, is a follow-up to the 2017 DC superhero blockbuster and will also see Gal Gadot reprise the titular role.

"Wonder Woman 1984" reunites Pine with Gadot, who were paired opposite each other as Steve and Amazonian warrior Diana Prince, respectively in "Wonder Woman", the first film chronicling the eponymous character's journey from a sheltered princess to a true warrior.

"Patty knew exactly how she wanted Steve to come back, and she's such an incredible storyteller, pictorially, cinematically and in person.

I was immediately excited by the prospect of being back in a world she would create again and, of course, working side by side with Gal," Pine said in an exclusive transcript shared with PTI by Warner Bros.

Pine's Steve, who had presumably died during the events of the first movie set in 1918, makes a comeback as a jaded man reappearing after over six decades in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Calling Jenkins an "indefatigable" spirit, the 40-year-old actor said she is a true collaborator who likes to share responsibility on every aspect of filmmaking.

"Patty and Gal are a really awesome duo. What I love most about Patty is that I can entrust her with being an actor's director. Like a true actor's director.

Some actors like to come with a fully realized character, and others, like me, prefer to share that responsibility and really collaborate with their director.

And she loves doing that," Pine said.

Also starring Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal as the formidable villains The Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively, "Wonder Woman 1984" will be released in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Presented by Warner Bros Pictures, the film is an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production.

