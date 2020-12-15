STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kylie Jenner tops Forbes 2020 list for highest-paid celebrities; Kanye West comes second

Setting aside Kylie's history with Forbes, the financial experts there calculated her earning this year to be at USD 590 million after she sold a majority of her beauty brand's stake to Coty Inc.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Kylie Jenner and (R) Kanye West (Photos | AP, AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been crowned the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes.

As per E! News, the top-earning stars in the world earned a combined of USD 6.1 billion in 2020 with Kylie Jenner and Kanye West at the top of the list.

Ranked at No. 2, on the list by making USD 170 million was American rapper and record producer Kanye West, who is also coincidentally Kylie's brother-in-law. The aspiring politician has his Adidas partnership to thank for this hefty payday.

According to E! News, in addition to Tyler Perry, Howard Stern, and Dwayne Johnson, A-lister athletes like Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar helped round out the top 10.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry, this year's combined total of USD 6.1 billion was USD 200 million lesser than that of 2019.

