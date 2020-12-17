STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Mortal Kombat release pushed to April 2021

Warner Bros’ Mortal Kombat film has a new April 16, 2021 release date.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat (Photo | HBO Max)

By Express News Service

Warner Bros’ Mortal Kombat film has a new April 16, 2021 release date. The famous franchise started off with the 1992’s Mortal Kombat arcade fighting game. Notably, the first adaptation of the game as a movie in 1995 is still regarded as one of the best live-action video game movies of all time. The scare positive response to the sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation led to the cancellation of a third installment.

Warner Bros’ attempt at bringing back the franchise led to the new Mortal Kombat film in the pipeline, which was slated to release in January 2021. However, the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic troubled the release date and it is now set to hit the theatres in April.The film’s Twitter account shared a poster to confirm the release date. The film will release both in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mortal Kombat
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp