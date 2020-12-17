Mortal Kombat release pushed to April 2021

By Express News Service

Warner Bros’ Mortal Kombat film has a new April 16, 2021 release date. The famous franchise started off with the 1992’s Mortal Kombat arcade fighting game. Notably, the first adaptation of the game as a movie in 1995 is still regarded as one of the best live-action video game movies of all time. The scare positive response to the sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation led to the cancellation of a third installment.

Warner Bros’ attempt at bringing back the franchise led to the new Mortal Kombat film in the pipeline, which was slated to release in January 2021. However, the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic troubled the release date and it is now set to hit the theatres in April.The film’s Twitter account shared a poster to confirm the release date. The film will release both in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max.