Simu Liu boards Mark Wahlberg-starrer 'Arthur the King'

Published: 17th December 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mark Wahlberg

Actor Mark Wahlberg | ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Simu Liu has set true-life canine adventure story "Arthur the King" as his follow-up project to Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

The film is based on Mikael Lindnord's 2017 book "Arthur: The Dog who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home" and features Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg in the lead.

Michael Brandt, the scribe of "3:10 to Yuma", has adapted the script for the film which will start production in Dominican Republic in January 2021, reported Deadline.

Walhberg will portray Lindnord, the Swedish adventure racer who won the hearts of millions when he and his team adopted Arthur, a badly wounded but big-hearted stray dog who tagged along with them during an epic endurance race in Ecuador.

The film, which hails from Entertainment One and Tucker Tooley Entertainment, will be helmed by Simon Cellan Jones, who is stepping in as the director after Baltasar Kormakur exited due to scheduling conflicts.

The cast also includes actors Ali Suliman and Rob Collins.

Mark Canton and Tucker Tooley are producing the project alongside Courtney Solomon, Tessa Tooley, Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson Brandt and Lindnord are also serving as executive producers along with Dorothy Canton.

Liu recently completed production for "Shang-Chi", in which he stars alongside Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will release on July 9, 2021 in the US.

The actor currently stars in the popular CBC series "Kim's Convenience", which was renewed for seasons five and six.

