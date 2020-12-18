STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Black Panther 2 to start shooting in June 2021

According to reports, Black Panther 2 will begin principal photography in June 2021.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Black Panther 2

A still from 'Black Panther 2'

By Express News Service

According to reports, Black Panther 2 will begin principal photography in June 2021. This comes after previous reports which stated that filming of the film would begin in July 2021. Wakanda's King T'Challa, who took over the mantle of the Black Panther, was last seen on the big screen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Notably, the character's first appearance in the MCU was in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and was portrayed by Chadwick Boseman. The 2018;s Black Panther went on to become one of the most popular MCU films, and a sequel was announced with a May 2022 release.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Chadwick Boseman passed away earlier this year after battling colon cancer for over four years. Recently, Kevin Fiege, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Studios, confirmed that Boseman’s character would not be recast for Black Panther 2 in honour of the actor.

Now, The Wrap has reported that Black Panther 2 is set to begin filming in June 2021. Director Ryan Coogler will return to helm the project, along with key supporting cast members for an Atlanta shoot schedule that will last up to six months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black Panther 2 T Challa Wakanda Marvel universe
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp