Black Panther 2 to start shooting in June 2021

By Express News Service

According to reports, Black Panther 2 will begin principal photography in June 2021. This comes after previous reports which stated that filming of the film would begin in July 2021. Wakanda's King T'Challa, who took over the mantle of the Black Panther, was last seen on the big screen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Notably, the character's first appearance in the MCU was in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and was portrayed by Chadwick Boseman. The 2018;s Black Panther went on to become one of the most popular MCU films, and a sequel was announced with a May 2022 release.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Chadwick Boseman passed away earlier this year after battling colon cancer for over four years. Recently, Kevin Fiege, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Studios, confirmed that Boseman’s character would not be recast for Black Panther 2 in honour of the actor.

Now, The Wrap has reported that Black Panther 2 is set to begin filming in June 2021. Director Ryan Coogler will return to helm the project, along with key supporting cast members for an Atlanta shoot schedule that will last up to six months.