Fantasy Island reboot on the cards

Each episode will tell stories about people who walk in with a desire but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Published: 18th December 2020

A still from 'Fantasy Island'

By Express News Service

Fox has given a nod to a straight-to-series reboot of the classic drama series Fantasy Island.The original Fantasy Island was created by Gene Levitt and executive produced by Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg.

It aired on ABC between 1977 and 1984 and had Ricardo Montalbán starring as the mysterious Mr Roarke, with Hervé Villechaize portraying his assistant Tattoo. Mr Roarke and Tattoo granted guests, ‘fantasies’ on their island for a price.

The rebooted version will be a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and Fox Entertainment. It will be written and executively produced by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain with a summer 2021 release plan.

Michael Thorn, President of entertainment for Fox Entertainment said, "In continuing to develop outside of the traditional broadcast cycle, we’ve been particularly focused on providing viewers with summer series that offer a true escape from everyday life – to be sure, now so more than ever. The world Liz and Sarah have created for this contemporary adaptation is signature Fox and a perfect show for today’s times."

The new series is a modern semi-anthology series that delves into the "what if" questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell stories about people who walk in with a desire but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Notably, ABC tried a reboot of the show earlier, with a new season in 1998. A horror feature about Fantasy Island was also released earlier this year from Blumhouse and Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

