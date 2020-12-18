Gal Gadot says she gave testimony in WarnerMedia's investigation against Joss Whedon

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Gal Gadot has revealed that she had provided testimony during WarnerMedia's recent investigation into the claims made by her "Justice League" co-star Ray Fisher against filmmaker Joss Whedon.

Last week, the Warner Bros' parent company said it had completed the investigation and taken "remedial action" in the matter.

Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in the 2017 movie, said that she has no idea what "remedial action" has been taken by the company.

"I know that they've done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them.

I don't know what (remedial action) means either. I'm curious to know what's going to be the outcome," the actor said.

In August, Fisher had claimed in a tweet that Whedon was "abusive" and "unprofessional" on the sets of their 2017 DC movie.

The actor played the role of Cyborg in the superhero ensemble film, which was filmmaker Zack Snyder's follow-up to his previous movies -- "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice".

Whedon took over the reins after Snyder left the project in the wake of a family tragedy.

Fisher had also alleged that Whedon's on-set behaviour during his time on "Justice League" was enabled by producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns.

In a separate interview with The Los Angeles Times, Gadot hinted at her own troubling experience with Whedon, saying that it was resolved privately.

"I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth. I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon -- I had my own experience with (him), which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened.

"I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth," she said.

WarnerMedia has not yet revealed what actions were taken post the investigation into Fisher's allegations.

Sharing WarnerMedia's statement on Twitter,Fisher had posted, "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.

Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey.

We are on our way." He had also shared WarnerMedia's statement to him.

"WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it's employees and partners," he wrote.

Whedon has not yet responded to Fisher's allegations.

In November, the filmmaker exited the studio's HBO series "The Nevers", citing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for his departure.