If I can wear a mask while giving birth, you can too: GoT star Sophie Turner's COVID safety message

Published: 18th December 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner recently took to Instagram to address the issue of face masks, which have become a point of contention across the country as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.

According to Fox News, masks covering both the mouth and nose are recommended by health officials to help prevent the spreading of particles in public spaces, though some believe them to be a restriction on their personal freedoms, as many establishments require them to be worn for entry.

Turner recently addressed the controversy on her Instagram Story with a simple video message.

She said, according to Page Six, "If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea."

Turner shares a child with 31-year-old star Joe Jonas. The baby, reported to be a little girl named Willa, was born in July.

The outlet reports that Turner and Jonas live in Los Angeles, currently a hot spot for the coronavirus.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently enacted a regional stay-at-home order after capacities in intensive care units dropped below 15 per cent in certain regions of California.

The Los Angeles Times recently reported that fewer than 100 beds are available in intensive care units in all of Los Angeles County.

As per Fox News, Turner previously gave fans a tiny peek into her life with Jonas amid quarantine.

The star appeared on 'Conan at Home' in April and admitted that since she had been stuck at home, she was dressing for comfort, frequently wearing sweat pants.

"I mean, this is something that's only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw ... it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, 'If you're wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?'" she said.

"Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that."

The actor added: "Joe wears denim trousers at home - where no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I've been in days."

