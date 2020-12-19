STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaley Cuoco-starrer 'The Flight Attendant' renewed for second season by HBO Max

The news of the show's renewal comes a day after the final episode of season one started streaming on the WarnerMedia-owned digital platform.

Published: 19th December 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kaley Cuoco (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kaley Cuoco-led dramedy thriller "The Flight Attendant" has been renewed by streaming platform HBO Max for a second season.

According to Variety, the announcement was made by Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max.

"The Flight Attendant" opened to positive reviews on November 26.

The first season, which was based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, followed free-spirited flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) on a harrowing and hilarious adventure that starts after she wakes up next to her dead one-night stand (Michiel Huisman) during a Bangkok layover.

Steve Yockey adapted the novel for the series adaptation.

The show is produced by Warner Bros.

Television, Berlanti Productions and Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions.

The season also featured actors Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

