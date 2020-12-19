Samuel L Jackson to star in Apple series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

By Express News Service

Samuel L. Jackson is all set to star as the lead in Apple’s limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. The six-episode series is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, who will also adapt the book for the screen.Variety reported that Jackson will star as the titular character, Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking deeper into his lonely dementia-stricken existence, he experiences a seismic shift and is given the opportunity to briefly regain his memories.

He uses this opportunity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.Jackson previously partnered with Apple for The Banker, co-starring Anthony Mackie. This also marks the second series that Jackson has signed in his long movie career. It was earlier reported that Jackson will reprise his Nick Fury role for a new Disney Plus series that is based on Secret Invasion comics.

Jackson and Mosley will also executively produce the series with David Levine and Eli Selden of Anonymous Content and Diane Houslin. Mosley has authored over sixty books and was also recently awarded the National Book Award’s Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.