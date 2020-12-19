STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zack Snyder’s Justice League  to release in March 2021

Director Zack Snyder has confirmed that his cut of Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in March 2021.

Published: 19th December 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Justice League

A still from 'Justice League'

By Express News Service

Director Zack Snyder has confirmed that his cut of Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in March 2021.The first Justice League film, which came out in 2017, brought together popular DC superheroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. However, the film’s original director Snyder had to step away from the film mid-production due to a family tragedy. Avengers director Joss Whedon was hired to finish the production, but the film was met with negative reviews after its release.

Dejected fans took to social media and petitioned for years to get Zack Snyder’s cut with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The result of this campaign was the confirmation of Zack Snyder’s  new Justice League​ with additional footage.

A specific release date was never announced to the project, but it was reported Zack Snyder’s Justice League was targeting an early 2021 debut. Now, the director himself has confirmed an exact month.Responding to a fan on Vero (via Thiago Kesseli) about wiping Joss Whedon’s cut of Justice League out of existence, Snyder mentioned his cut will premiere in March.

