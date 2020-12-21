STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ariana Grande engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, flaunts ring on Instagram

The "God is a Woman" hitmaker shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.

Published: 21st December 2020 10:00 AM

Ariana Grande with boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande with boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez. (Photo |Ariana Grande Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ariana Grande has announced engagement to her boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez.

The "God is a Woman" hitmaker shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.

"Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of images, which included a closer look at her engagement ring.

According to People magazine, Grande and Gomez had been dating since January and were social distancing together at her home here amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple made their relationship with Instagram official in June.

Grande was previously engaged to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

They called off their engagement in October 2018.

