Kylie Jenner confronted by anti-fur activists

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner was confronted by animal rights activists as she was leaving a luxury store on Beverly Hills's Rodeo Drive.

As per E! News, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star was photographed leaving Montcler through a back exit while sporting newly dyed red hair, a mask, a gray puffer jacket, and jeans. She then along with a bodyguard got into the passenger seat of a white Rolls Royce when a small group of anti-fur protesters surrounded the vehicle and shouted at her with megaphones. One woman yelled, "Shame on you! You're a monster! Shame on you for supporting the fur industry!"

Kylie did not respond to them because the protestors did not appear to target Kylie specifically during their demonstration, which had begun somewhere else. They shouted their slogans at the other pedestrians in the area which is a popular outdoor shopping center. Though Kylie wasn't wearing any fur at the time of the protest, she has worn it in the past, as per E! News.

Back in January, she had stirred controversy when she shared a photo of her wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton slippers made out of mink fur, just after raising awareness about the death of animals in the Australian wildfires. The reality star later donated $1 million to Australia wildfire relief efforts.