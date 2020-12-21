STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Chopra shares how shooting in 2020 looks like; asks everyone to 'stay positive, test negative'

The actor is currently shooting for 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion, Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' also starring Keanu Reeves

Published: 21st December 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 11:09 AM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

LONDON: Sharing a glimpse of what shooting a movie amid COVID-19 looks like in the year 2020, megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday posted an all masked up selfie on social media, asking her fans to "stay positive and test negative".

The 'Baywatch' star took to Instagram and shared a glamorous selfie along with some words of wisdom to keep oneself safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the picture, the actor looked gorgeous with her lightly curled hair and a low makeup look. The 'Mujhse Shadi Karogi' star covered her face with a transparent face shield and matching pair of chunky glasses.

Sporting a designer jacket, with a lemon-yellow top, the actor seems to be all set to hit the shooting set. Along with the glamorous photo, the actor wrote, "What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand."

"This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!!"

Giving advice to her fans to combat COVID-19, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star said, "Staying safe is part of getting the job done, protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!"

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.

The actor is currently shooting for 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, Chopra will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' also starring Keanu Reeves. 

