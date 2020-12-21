STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

William Friedkin refutes rumours of 'Exorcist' remake

Friedkin had helmed the 1973 horror classic which revolved around a young girl possessed by a demon which leads to Catholic priests performing an exorcism to save her life.

Published: 21st December 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

U.S director William Friedkin is seen during a tribute for his career at the 38th American Film Festival in Deauville, Normandy, France (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Putting an end to speculations around the remake of the horror classic 'The Exorcist', filmmaker William Friedkin recently revealed that he is not attached to any such remake.

According to Fox News, after rumors circulated that Morgan Creek Entertainment was developing a reboot of the movie set for a 2021 release, Friedkin took to Twitter to shut down fans' hopes of a revival.

"There's a rumor on IMDB that I'm involved with a new version Of The Exorcist. This isn't a rumor, it's a flat-out lie. There's not enough money or motivation in the world To get me to do this," he tweeted.

Friedkin had helmed the 1973 horror classic which revolved around a young girl possessed by a demon which leads to Catholic priests performing an exorcism to save her life.

After the superhit horror's release, it was followed by four sequels but Friedkin was not associated with any of these.

According to Fox News, The original film earned ten Academy Award nominations and won for best-adapted screenplay and best sound mixing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
William Friedkin The Exorcist The Exorcist remake
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp