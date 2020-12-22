Amazon renews 'The Wilds' for another season

By Express News Service

Amazon has renewed its The Wilds for a second season. The series follows a group of young girls who are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash.The first 10-episode season premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.The Wilds’ official Twitter account broke the news with a video of the cast.

Created by Sarah Streicher, The Wilds stars Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Taylor Ali, Shannon Berry, Sarah Pidgeon, Erana James, Jenna Clause, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards and Mia Healey.The show is executive produced by Streicher, Amy B Harris, Dylan Clark and Jamie Tarses.