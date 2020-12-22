Gal Gadot teases crossover between Wonder Woman and Black Adam

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Gal Gadot says she would be keen on her superhero avatar Wonder Woman teaming up with Black Adam, soon to be portrayed by Dwayne Johnson.

In an interview to MTV News, Gadot teased a crossover between Wonder Woman and Black Adam, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I think that first of all, let's give Black Adam the respect of Black Adam. I don't want to come and steal anybody's thunder. It's The Rock, come on, I can't steal his thunder. But maybe in the future, who knows," said the 35-year-old.

Gadot will soon be seen with Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in "Red Notice", and admitted that she enjoyed reuniting with her co-stars after working with them on previous projects.

She played the role of Gisele Yashar in three "Fast & Furious" movies. She has shared that there are no plans for her character to make a return to the franchise.

Asked about returning to the franchise, the actress said: 'Oh wow, I don't know. I have no idea. Right now it's not on my to-do list."

At the moment, she is excited about the release of Wonder Woman 1984. She said she never thought women could be superheroes when she was growing up.

"When I grew up, there weren't many strong female characters to look up to. I remember being a kid and a scaredy cat. I was afraid of the dark, and whenever I thought a thief was going to come, or whatever, my dad, Superman, was going to save the day," she said.