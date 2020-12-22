STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Gal Gadot teases crossover between Wonder Woman and Black Adam

Gal Gadot says she would be keen on her superhero avatar Wonder Woman teaming up with Black Adam, soon to be portrayed by Dwayne Johnson.

Published: 22nd December 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Gal Gadot says she would be keen on her superhero avatar Wonder Woman teaming up with Black Adam, soon to be portrayed by Dwayne Johnson.

In an interview to MTV News, Gadot teased a crossover between Wonder Woman and Black Adam, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I think that first of all, let's give Black Adam the respect of Black Adam. I don't want to come and steal anybody's thunder. It's The Rock, come on, I can't steal his thunder. But maybe in the future, who knows," said the 35-year-old.

Gadot will soon be seen with Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in "Red Notice", and admitted that she enjoyed reuniting with her co-stars after working with them on previous projects.

She played the role of Gisele Yashar in three "Fast & Furious" movies. She has shared that there are no plans for her character to make a return to the franchise.

Asked about returning to the franchise, the actress said: 'Oh wow, I don't know. I have no idea. Right now it's not on my to-do list."

At the moment, she is excited about the release of Wonder Woman 1984. She said she never thought women could be superheroes when she was growing up.

"When I grew up, there weren't many strong female characters to look up to. I remember being a kid and a scaredy cat. I was afraid of the dark, and whenever I thought a thief was going to come, or whatever, my dad, Superman, was going to save the day," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Black Adam Dwayne Johnson
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp