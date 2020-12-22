STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'The White Tiger' gets a release date

The Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, The White Tiger, will release on January 22.

Published: 22nd December 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The White Tiger'.

A still from 'The White Tiger'.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, The White Tiger, will release on January 22. The team of the film revealed the release date while sharing a new trailer of the project.

"The White Tiger comes to Netflix globally on January 22. #TheWhiteTigerNetflix," Rajkummar shared.

American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani directs the India-centric film that stars Adarsh Gourav in a central role. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

In the film, Priyanka and Rajkummar are seen as an affluent couple, who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US for their business. Adarsh is seen as their driver, Balram Halwai.

From class divide to the dark realities of the society, the film will explore several themes through the story of Balram Halwai as he "uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur".

The trailer starts with Balram narrating his journey and his dreams about becoming a successful entrepreneur. He also expresses his wish to work for Ashok (Rajkummar), but how he is reminded of his social status and class divide.

For long, he has been trained to be a servant and serve his master. He rebels and takes charge of his own life when the couple (Priyanka and Rajkummar) try to trap him in a road accident case to protect themselves.

Priyanka is also attached to the project as an executive producer along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

"'When I first saw him, I knew this was the master for me.' What a line. Proud to be a part of the team to share Ramin Bahrani's THE WHITE TIGER, based on the Booker Prize winning novel by Aravind Adiga. Roaring onto Netflix globally on January 22," DuVernay tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The White Tiger Priyanka Chopra Rajkummar Rao
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp