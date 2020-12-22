'The Exorcist' sequel in the works

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker David Gordon Green is working on a sequel of the horror classic, The Exorcist.

Green, who directed the 2018 horror release Halloween, is in talks to direct the sequel for Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

William Friedkin directed the original film, which became a global sensation in 1973. The film went on to earn $193 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing, R-rated horror movie of all time. It was dethroned in 2017 by It.

Friedkin has been vocal that he will not be involved in any sequel.

The Exorcist is about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a demon, and how her mother along with priests tries to save her.

The film was adapted from William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel. The original had been nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and acting nominations for Ellen Burstyn, Jason Miller and Linda Blair.