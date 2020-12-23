B Positive extended to a full season at CBS

By Express News Service

B Positive has been picked up for a full season at CBS. The show will now have a full season of 18 episodes. The news comes after the fifth episode aired on December 17.

The show which debuted on November 5 will now run through the entire 2020-2021 broadcast season, with the sixth episode scheduled to air on January 7.

B Positive, created by Marco Pennette, follows Drew (played by Thomas Middleditch), a therapist and a divorced dad who discovers that he is in need of a kidney transplant.

He runs into Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a woman from his past, who volunteers to donate her kidneys.

The series is said to be inspired by Pennette’s real-life experience as a transplant recipient. Other than Middleditch and Ashford, B Positive also stars Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G, and Terrence Terrell.