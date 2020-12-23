STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brad Pitt to spend Christmas with three of his kids amid custody battle with Angelina Jolie

The source said the actress has become "more prickly" amid the coronavirus pandemic after being locked down in Los Angeles and unable to travel.

Published: 23rd December 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their six kids before they split. (Photo | File, AP)

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their six kids before they split. (Photo | File, AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Brad Pitt will spend Christmas with three of his children -- daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne -- even as his bitter custody battle with Angelina Jolie rages on.

According to , the visit will be limited to the specific window of Christmas Day.

Quoted a source as saying, "They (children) can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve." The source then clarified that Pitt (57) and Jolie (45) "previously discussed spending the holidays as a family when they were getting along earlier this year, but plans have since changed."

"Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama. Sadly, their children are collateral damage." the source added.

The source said the actress has become "more prickly" amid the coronavirus pandemic after being locked down in Los Angeles and unable to travel. "She wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the country."

As reported by, Pitt and Jolie are locked in an interminable custody battle that has dragged on and on since they were declared legally single in April 2019. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.

Aside from 14-year-old Shiloh and the 12-year-old twins, the custody battle affects 17-year-old Pax and 15-year-old Zahara. The couple's eldest, Maddox, is a legal adult at 19.

As per , this summer, Jolie attempted to have the private judge in their divorce, John W Ouderkirk, removed, because he was allegedly too close to Pitt's attorneys. Pitt's team responded with court documents showing that Ouderkirk, who officiated the couple's wedding in 2014, had made all parties aware of the supposed conflict.

"The longer she does this, the more damage she does to the kids," one acquaintance of the couple told in August. "This is a game she's playing. She still has the kids for more time than he does and she's trying to maintain that as long as possible."

