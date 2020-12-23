STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Book of Boba Fett to be made as Star Wars spinoff

Now, series creator Favreau has shared details to set the record straight, reports thewrap.com.

The Book Of Boba Fett is set within the timeline of The Mandalorian.

By Express News Service

Hollywood director Jon Favreau has revealed that The Book Of Boba Fett will be a new standalone spinoff series from the Star Wars universe. The closing moments of season two of The Mandalorian left everyone guessing about a third spinoff, titled The Book Of Boba Fett. Now, series creator Favreau has shared details to set the record straight, reports thewrap.com.

“At the end of (The Mandalorian Season 2), Boba Fett came out and it said, The Book of Boba Fett, Coming December of 2021. And that wasn’t part of the big Disney announcement, but here’s the logo,” Favreau said when he appeared on Good Morning America.

“We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement of all the shows when Kathleen Kennedy was up there. And so they let me keep this one a secret,” he added. Earlier, two spinoff series of The Mandalorian that were announced at Disney Investor Day 2020 were Rangers Of The New Republic and Ahsoka.

The Book Of Boba Fett is set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, and will star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. The series is executive produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez. “So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3,” Favreau shared.

He continued: “But what we didn’t say in that announcement is that the next show coming up, Kathy said the ‘next chapter’, and that’s going to be The Book Of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on Season 3 of The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all have known and loved. So that’s going to be pretty soon following that. So we are working on that pre-production now, while we’re in production on Boba Fett.” The Book Of Boba Fett and the third season of The Mandalorian are expected to premiere in December 2021 on Disney+.
 

