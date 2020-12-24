STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here are five rom-coms to light up the long weekend ahead

Enjoy these all-time favourite romantic comedies during holidays

Published: 24th December 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

Finally, we move ahead of the winter solstice ready to step into the New Year 2021. But before that, it’s time for Feliz Navidad; time to slow down, enjoy the festivities, savour those cakes and roast with dear ones and laze around with a cup of hot chocolate after the party to binge-watch romcoms. And since it’s a long weekend ahead, we bring to you a list of five famous movies that you can enjoy in warmth of your home: 

The Holiday (2005)
This is a Christmas classic. Starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and others. Both women decide to swap their homes as one lives in Los Angeles (US) and the other in Surrey, the UK. What follows later is a series of events as both the girls fall in love in different countries. It ends in happy unions and beautiful human bonds.

Love Actually (2003)
Starring Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Kiera Knightley and others this movie is a much-loved rom-com. The plot is interwoven among strangers and their separate ten stories focusing on love. Set in the UK during Christmas the movie ends on a note of warmth.

Roman Holiday (1953)
This Oscar-winning movie stars Audrey Hepburn as a royal princess on a publicity tour of Europe. She’s bored with her duties and roams around in Rome as a commoner. That’s when she bumps into an American journalist Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck) only to fall in love with him. The movie is full of fun and scenes that are humorous.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)
This romcom is loved by one and all across the globe. The movie is directed by Rob Reiner. The story is about Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) who are college friends and walk into adulthood together. They keep looking for prospective partners only to realise they’re the perfect match for each other. The movie ends on a sweet confessional note on the New Year.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) 
This Zoya Akhtar takes you on a tour of crazy family equations including patriarch and matriarch. Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah and the sister-brother pair of Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh. 
All of them are on a family cruise trip to get unhappy between fun moments only to realise that change is necessary.
 

