STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'His Dark Materials' renewed for third & final season at HBO

The news about the renewal comes less than a week after the second season finale is set to drop on HBO.

Published: 24th December 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

'His Dark Materials' 

'His Dark Materials'  poster

By Express News Service

His Dark Materials, the series adaptation of Philip Pullman’s classic novels, gets a third and final season at HBO and BBC. The final season will be based on The Amber Spyglass, the last book in Pullman’s trilogy.
The first season of the show premiered on  November 3, 2019, on BBC One, and the next day on HBO.

The news about the renewal comes less than a week after the second season finale is set to drop on HBO.
The second season continues to follow the adventures of Lyra Belacqua (portrayed by Dafne Keen), her daemon Pan and her terrifying mother Mrs. Coluter (Ruth Wilson). Lyra, who is devastated by her best friend Roger’s death (Lewin Lloyd), embarks on a journey when she comes across a young boy named Will (Amir Wilson), who helps Lyra overcome her traumas.

Lyra and Will soon realise that their destinies are intertwined, and as they set out to search for Will’s father, they are interrupted by a war that starts to brew around them. Other than Dafne, Ruth, Amir, and Lloyd, Season 2 also starred Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The latest additions to the cast this season included Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf, in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producers on the show include Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; and Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
His Dark Materials Philip Pullman
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp