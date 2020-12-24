'His Dark Materials' renewed for third & final season at HBO

By Express News Service

His Dark Materials, the series adaptation of Philip Pullman’s classic novels, gets a third and final season at HBO and BBC. The final season will be based on The Amber Spyglass, the last book in Pullman’s trilogy.

The first season of the show premiered on November 3, 2019, on BBC One, and the next day on HBO.

The news about the renewal comes less than a week after the second season finale is set to drop on HBO.

The second season continues to follow the adventures of Lyra Belacqua (portrayed by Dafne Keen), her daemon Pan and her terrifying mother Mrs. Coluter (Ruth Wilson). Lyra, who is devastated by her best friend Roger’s death (Lewin Lloyd), embarks on a journey when she comes across a young boy named Will (Amir Wilson), who helps Lyra overcome her traumas.

Lyra and Will soon realise that their destinies are intertwined, and as they set out to search for Will’s father, they are interrupted by a war that starts to brew around them. Other than Dafne, Ruth, Amir, and Lloyd, Season 2 also starred Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The latest additions to the cast this season included Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf, in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producers on the show include Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; and Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema.