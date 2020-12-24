STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Simon Cowell to be a judge on 'The X Factor Israel'

The project will be a first stint for the music mogul, who created the competition series, to judge the show outside of the UK and US.

Published: 24th December 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Simon Cowell

Reality TV show judge-producer Simon Cowell (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Record producer and television personality Simon Cowell is set to feature as a judge on the fourth season of the Israel version of singing reality show "The X Factor".

The project will be a first stint for the music mogul, who created the competition series, to judge the show outside of the UK and US.

The show, which airs on Reshet 13 channel in Israel, recently started production.

"Over the years 'The X Factor' format discovered amazing talents from all over the world, I can't wait to see what Israel have to offer," Cowell said in a statement to Deadline.

The third season of "The X Factor Israel", which is hosted by supermodel Bar Refaeli, aired between October 2017 and January 2018.

Rapper Subliminal, pop star Ivri Lider, R&B singer Shiri Maimon and songwriter Moshe Peretz have served on the jury panel.

UK's "The X Factor", a staple of ITV schedules in the country, didn't air in Britain in 2020, a first in 16 years.

The American chapter ran on Fox TV between 2011-13 with Cowell as a judge.

The producer has spent the second half of this year recuperating from a complex back surgery following an electric bike accident, which forced him to miss the live shows of another reality series, "America's Got Talent".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simon Cowell The X Factor The X Factor Israel
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp