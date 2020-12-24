STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros to release 'Furiosa', 'The Color Purple' in 2023 theatrically

"The Color Purple", a big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, itself based on the Alice Walker novel, will hit theatres on December 20, 2023.

Published: 24th December 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Furiosa which was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film

Furiosa which was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros will release "Furiosa", "The Color Purple" and "Coyote vs Acme" in the year 2023 in theatres, the film studio has announced.

The development comes after its parent company Warner Media made headlines when it was declared the studio's entire 2021 slate will be released via a hybrid route -- in theatres and on its streaming platform HBO Max, in the US.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros picture group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement and the intent is to launch the three films as global theatrical releases.

"Furiosa", a prequel spinoff to "Mad Max: Fury Road", will be released on June 23, 2023.

Written and directed by George Miller, the film will star Anya Taylor-Joy, who is coming off the success and critical acclaim for the Netflix limited series "The Queen's Gambit", in the titular role.

Hollywood star Charlize Theron played Imperator Furiosa in the 2015 post-apocalyptic scenario blockbuster.

Miller, who also directed "Mad Max: Fury Road", is producing with Doug Mitchell.

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the spinoff.

"The Color Purple", a big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, itself based on the Alice Walker novel, will hit theatres on December 20, 2023.

Blitz Bazawule, who helmed behind Beyonce's "Black is King", will direct the coming-of-age period drama.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 film version of the book, is returning to produce under her Harpo Films banner, and so are directing great Steven Spielberg under Amblin Entertainment, stage producer Scott Sanders and record producer Quincy Jones.

"Coyote vs Acme" is a live-action animation hybrid film based on the classic Looney Toons animated character and will open in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Dave Green has directed the Warner Animation Group project from a screenplay by James Gunn, Jeremy Slater, Jon Silberman, Josh Silberman and Samy Burch.

Earlier this month, Ann Sarnoff, CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, called the model a "unique one-year plan" as a strategic response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision received sharp criticism by directors Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, who have alleged the move by the company was an attempt to promote HBO Max, which was recently launched in the US.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Color Purple Furiosa
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp