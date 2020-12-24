Warner Bros to release 'Furiosa', 'The Color Purple' in 2023 theatrically

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros will release "Furiosa", "The Color Purple" and "Coyote vs Acme" in the year 2023 in theatres, the film studio has announced.

The development comes after its parent company Warner Media made headlines when it was declared the studio's entire 2021 slate will be released via a hybrid route -- in theatres and on its streaming platform HBO Max, in the US.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros picture group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement and the intent is to launch the three films as global theatrical releases.

"Furiosa", a prequel spinoff to "Mad Max: Fury Road", will be released on June 23, 2023.

Written and directed by George Miller, the film will star Anya Taylor-Joy, who is coming off the success and critical acclaim for the Netflix limited series "The Queen's Gambit", in the titular role.

Hollywood star Charlize Theron played Imperator Furiosa in the 2015 post-apocalyptic scenario blockbuster.

Miller, who also directed "Mad Max: Fury Road", is producing with Doug Mitchell.

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the spinoff.

"The Color Purple", a big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, itself based on the Alice Walker novel, will hit theatres on December 20, 2023.

Blitz Bazawule, who helmed behind Beyonce's "Black is King", will direct the coming-of-age period drama.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 film version of the book, is returning to produce under her Harpo Films banner, and so are directing great Steven Spielberg under Amblin Entertainment, stage producer Scott Sanders and record producer Quincy Jones.

"Coyote vs Acme" is a live-action animation hybrid film based on the classic Looney Toons animated character and will open in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Dave Green has directed the Warner Animation Group project from a screenplay by James Gunn, Jeremy Slater, Jon Silberman, Josh Silberman and Samy Burch.

Earlier this month, Ann Sarnoff, CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, called the model a "unique one-year plan" as a strategic response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision received sharp criticism by directors Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, who have alleged the move by the company was an attempt to promote HBO Max, which was recently launched in the US.