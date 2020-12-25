STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ariana Grande, fiance Dalton Gomez donate Christmas gifts to children at hospital

Ever since the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena during Ariana's 'Dangerous Woman' tour back in 2017, the UK city has held a special place in the singer's heart.

Ariana Grande with boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez. (Photo |Ariana Grande Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer and songwriter Ariana Grande and her fiance Dalton Gomez sent special Christmas gifts for the patients at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. Ariana, herself handed over gifts to patients in hospitals across Manchester.

Just like Santa, this year Ariana Grande is spreading the holiday cheer. According to E! News, the 'One Last Time' singer sent Amazon gift vouchers and Secret Santa gifts to patients at the Manchester Royal Infirmary and Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Closer home, Ariana and her fiance gave a helping hand by sending special gifts from the wish-lists of patients at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. The hospital shared an adorable set of photos on their Instagram, featuring some of the children who got their presents along with other goodies and surprise pizzas. As per E! News, the couple also sent all this along with cards that read "happy holidays! love ariana grande + dalton gomez."

Ariana also treated the parents with presents whose kids are in the neonatal intensive care unit at both the Los Angeles hospital and in Manchester. The mothers and fathers of those children received gifts like blankets, face creams, lotions, and more.

These generous donations come just three days after Ariana had announced on Instagram that she is going to marry Dalton Gomez, a SoCal real estate agent, with whom she first sparked romance rumors back in February. 

