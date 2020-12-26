STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes happy holidays with 'perfect' picture

'Global star' Chopra who is celebrating her holidays in London, took to Instagram to treat her fans with a delightful picture.

Published: 26th December 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Wishing happy holidays to her fans, actor Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with her husband Nick Jonas and pet dog Diana, on Saturday (local time).

'Global star' Chopra who is celebrating her holidays in London, took to Instagram to treat her fans with a delightful picture.

With the post that accumulated more than one billion likes within a few hours of being posted, the 'Desi-girl' wrote, "Perfect From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year. @nickjonas @diariesofdiana," using a red heart emoticon.

Giving major fashion goals as always, the 'Barfi' star yet again amazed her fans with her stylish shoe patterned golden drop earrings.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' sharing screen space with actor Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.

The actor is currently shooting for 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' also starring Keanu Reeves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Christmas
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp