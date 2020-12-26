STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Shia LaBeouf in need of help, says his lawyer amid sexual misconduct lawsuit

The 'Transformers' actor had issued a statement to The New York Times, in which he declared that he is part of a 12-step program and focused on his sobriety.

Published: 26th December 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Shia LaBeouf (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Amid sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs, LaBeouf's lawyer has said that the actor is in need of help and long-term inpatient treatment is being pursued by him.

According to E! News, in the lawsuit, the 32-year-old British-born musician had accused the 34-year-old actor, of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. She also accused Shia of knowingly giving her an STD. LaBeouf has not been charged with a crime.

In a statement LaBeouf's attorney, Shawn Holley, told E! News on Friday (local time), "Shia needs help and he knows that." Shawn added, "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."

FKA twigs had filed her lawsuit on December 11 and her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, had said that the lawsuit was filed when the singer tried to settle the matter privately but LaBeouf was allegedly "unwilling to agree to get appropriate help".

The 'Transformers' actor had issued a statement to The New York Times, in which he declared that he is part of a 12-step program and focused on his sobriety. He told the publication "Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in a position to defend any of my actions."

He closed by saying, "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shia LaBeouf FKA twigs sexual misconduct lawsuit
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp