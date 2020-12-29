STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
American singer-songwriter Halsey sorry for insensitive 'eating disorder' photo

American singer-songwriter Halsey has apologised to fans for sharing a photograph depicting her struggle with an eating disorder.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

American singer-songwriter Halsey

American singer-songwriter Halsey (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: American singer-songwriter Halsey has apologised to fans for sharing a photograph depicting her struggle with an eating disorder.

Recently, the 26-year-old singer joined Instagram "post a photo of" trend, and asked fans what they wanted to see. 

One fan asked her to share a photo of "you at your lowest point". She responded to the request by sharing a nearly nude mirror selfie, in which she is looking alarmingly thin, and wrote, "TW: ED, ask for help".

The image was later taken down.

Now, the 26-year-old has apologised on Twitter for the insensitive post, reports eonline.com.

She tweeted: "TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning."

"I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle," the musician continued.

In another post, she said that she is going to take time off social media to process everything. 

"With that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay," Halsey wrote. 

She has been vocal about her physical and mental health issues. In the past, she said that she is not ashamed of her struggles with an eating disorder and has sought help for it since becoming famous. 

'It's still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it,' she told Rolling Stone last year.

