STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Don't give up: Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety

The Oscar winner took to Twitter to share a one-minute video, in which he urged people to "hang in there" amid the raging coronavirus pandemic that scarred the year that was.

Published: 30th December 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Anthony Hopkins (AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol and/or substance abuse.

The Oscar winner took to Twitter to share a one-minute video, in which he urged people to "hang in there" amid the raging coronavirus pandemic that scarred the year that was.

"It's been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many people. Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was heading for disaster drinking myself to death.

I got a little message that said: 'Do you want to live or die?' and I wanted to live," Hopkins said.

The actor, who has drawn Oscar buzz for his titular role in the screen adaptation of Florian Zeller's "The Father", said since the relief came life has been "amazing", peppered with some off days and bits of doubt.

"All in all, I say hang in there. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You, young people, don't give up, just keep in there.

Just keep fighting, be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid," he said.

Hopkins, who turns 83 on Thursday, ended the video wishing everyone a Happy New Year and hoped 2021 would be better.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anthony Hopkins Sobriety
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp